Turnover gives YSU the lead at halftime


By Brian Dzenis | November 10, 2018 at 1:21p.m.

A turnover at Northern Iowa's five yardline gave Youngstown State prime field position to take a 14-7 lead at halftime against Northern Iowa.

Ma'Lik Richmond forced a fumble from UNI's Marcus Weymiller and Shereif Bynum made the recovery. Running back Tevin McCaster was in the endzone one play later.

Northern Iowa got on the scoreboard in the final minute of the first half when quarterback Eli Dunne threw a 4-yard TD pass to Briley Moore.

