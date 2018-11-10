Suspect arrested

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley officers on Thursday arrested the suspect in an aggravated robbery late last month in Campbell.

Israel J. Graham, 21, was the Mahoning Valley Violent Fugitive Task Force’s fugitive of the week and was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday.

U.S. Marshals searched for Graham after a warrant was issued for the Oct. 29 robbery. A notice from the task force noted Graham “has a violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Court records show Graham accepted a plea deal on a misdemeanor theft charge, which had been reduced from a felony charge in 2017. He served nearly a month in jail, with most of his sentence suspended.

Charges related to the Campbell robbery do not appear in court records.