Shakleford's TD has YSU ahead of Northern Iowa

Montgomery VanGorder tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Darius Shackleford and Youngstown State leads Northern Iowa 7-0 after the first quarter.

VanGorder got the start at quarterback after Nathan Mays suffered a leg injury last week.

Shackleford spun away from a defender before running untouched to the endzone.