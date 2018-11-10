BUSINESS DIGEST || Salem’s Haltec Corp. to receive award

Salem’s Haltec Corp. to receive award

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced Haltec Corp. of Salem will receive the Excellence in Manufacturing Award at the chamber’s Economic Forecast breakfast Wednesday.

The award is given by the chamber and MAGNET.

“For nearly 50 years, the Haltec Corp. has been the leader in the tire valve industry,” the chamber said.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to recognize another significant employer in our market. Haltec has increased its exports by 20 percent over the past two years and also continues to increase its market share in the U.S. With a full range of industrial services at its Salem facility, Haltec has become more efficient and innovative over the years to better service customers,” said chamber COO Sarah Boyarko.

The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, 7440 South Ave. For information or to register, visit regionalchamber.com.

Chamber announces 3 ribbon-cuttings

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Ian Pfleiderer announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday for Gionino’s Pizzeria, 4903 Mahoning Ave., Austintown.

The chamber, along with Julie Byler, also announced a ribbon-cutting for His & Hers Furnishings will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The store is located at 2000 North Road in Warren.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Se7en Nightclub, 1743 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, the chamber and John Watkins announced.

The event, which will feature musical performers from Las Vegas and a guest performance by Justina Valentine from MTV’s “Wild ’N Out,” is scheduled for 4 p.m.

All guests to that event must be 21 years or older.

Ginsburg out of hospital after fall

WASHINGTON

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday after having been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is “doing well” and working from home.

Ginsburg, the Supreme Court’s oldest justice, fell in her office at the court Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight, the court said.

Man indicted in pipe-bomb case

NEW YORK

The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was indicted Friday on charges carrying a potential mandatory penalty of life in prison.

The 30-count indictment against Cesar Sayoc was handed up in Manhattan federal court, where Sayoc made an initial appearance earlier this week after he was brought to New York.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 34.36‚àí2.02

Aqua America, .20 33.130.77

Avalon Holdings,3.16‚àí0.38

Chemical Bank, .2847.19‚àí0.23

Comm. Health Sys, .213.79‚àí0.050

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.50‚àí0.34

Farmers Nat., .0713.48‚àí0.31

First Energy, .36 38.000.30

Fifth/Third, .1627.960.22

First Niles Financial, .059.11‚àí0.090

FNB Corp., .1212.21‚àí0.18

General Motors, .3835.70‚àí0.87

General Electric, .128.58‚àí0.52

Huntington Bank, .11 14.67‚àí0.060

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.49‚àí0.0100

JP Morgan Chase, .56111.29‚àí1.09

Key Corp, .1118.890.15

LaFarge, 2.01——

Macy’s, .38 37.78‚àí0.010

Parker Hannifin, .76167.33‚àí3.67

PNC, .75134.23‚àí0.010

Simon Prop., 2.88188.691.40

Stoneridge 25.89‚àí0.13

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.41‚àí0.070

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.