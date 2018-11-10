BUSINESS DIGEST || Salem’s Haltec Corp. to receive award
Salem’s Haltec Corp. to receive award
BOARDMAN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced Haltec Corp. of Salem will receive the Excellence in Manufacturing Award at the chamber’s Economic Forecast breakfast Wednesday.
The award is given by the chamber and MAGNET.
“For nearly 50 years, the Haltec Corp. has been the leader in the tire valve industry,” the chamber said.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to recognize another significant employer in our market. Haltec has increased its exports by 20 percent over the past two years and also continues to increase its market share in the U.S. With a full range of industrial services at its Salem facility, Haltec has become more efficient and innovative over the years to better service customers,” said chamber COO Sarah Boyarko.
The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, 7440 South Ave. For information or to register, visit regionalchamber.com.
Chamber announces 3 ribbon-cuttings
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Ian Pfleiderer announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday for Gionino’s Pizzeria, 4903 Mahoning Ave., Austintown.
The chamber, along with Julie Byler, also announced a ribbon-cutting for His & Hers Furnishings will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The store is located at 2000 North Road in Warren.
On Friday, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Se7en Nightclub, 1743 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, the chamber and John Watkins announced.
The event, which will feature musical performers from Las Vegas and a guest performance by Justina Valentine from MTV’s “Wild ’N Out,” is scheduled for 4 p.m.
All guests to that event must be 21 years or older.
Ginsburg out of hospital after fall
WASHINGTON
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday after having been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.
Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is “doing well” and working from home.
Ginsburg, the Supreme Court’s oldest justice, fell in her office at the court Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight, the court said.
Man indicted in pipe-bomb case
NEW YORK
The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was indicted Friday on charges carrying a potential mandatory penalty of life in prison.
The 30-count indictment against Cesar Sayoc was handed up in Manhattan federal court, where Sayoc made an initial appearance earlier this week after he was brought to New York.
Staff/wire report
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 34.36‚àí2.02
Aqua America, .20 33.130.77
Avalon Holdings,3.16‚àí0.38
Chemical Bank, .2847.19‚àí0.23
Comm. Health Sys, .213.79‚àí0.050
Cortland Bancorp, .1121.50‚àí0.34
Farmers Nat., .0713.48‚àí0.31
First Energy, .36 38.000.30
Fifth/Third, .1627.960.22
First Niles Financial, .059.11‚àí0.090
FNB Corp., .1212.21‚àí0.18
General Motors, .3835.70‚àí0.87
General Electric, .128.58‚àí0.52
Huntington Bank, .11 14.67‚àí0.060
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.49‚àí0.0100
JP Morgan Chase, .56111.29‚àí1.09
Key Corp, .1118.890.15
LaFarge, 2.01——
Macy’s, .38 37.78‚àí0.010
Parker Hannifin, .76167.33‚àí3.67
PNC, .75134.23‚àí0.010
Simon Prop., 2.88188.691.40
Stoneridge 25.89‚àí0.13
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.41‚àí0.070
Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.