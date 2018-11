YOUNGSTOWN

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mahoning Valley and Western Pennsylvania will host the ninth annual RMHC Give-A-Coat Campaign from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave.

The campaign aims to give new winter coats to children ages 2 to12 throughout the Mahoning Valley; 410 were pre-screened and have received vouchers.