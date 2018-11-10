Republicans cite Obama, Trump for big Ohio wins

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Republicans said they won sweeping victories in Ohio by borrowing from Barack Obama’s mobilization playbook and using President Donald Trump’s ability to fire up his base.

After suffering a stinging defeat in 2012, when Obama won the perennial bellwether state and the presidency, the Republican National Committee said it learned from its mistakes.

“President Obama’s ground game was the most successful ever fielded up to that point, so we adopted it wholesale,” the RNC said in a memo released a day after the election. “No more focus on offices and massive deployments of people from outside areas into targeted neighborhoods. Instead, our door-to-door efforts became community based.”

The party won every statewide nonjudicial office, including the open seat for governor won by Attorney General Mike DeWine. It also defended its 12-4 congressional majority against a couple stiff Democratic challenges and held onto supermajorities in both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly.

The RNC said it teamed up with the Ohio Republican Party to make more than 5 million voter contacts, including door knocks and phone calls.

The state Democratic party disagreed with Republicans’ assessment of their strategy.

“Republican voters turned out because of Trump, plain and simple,” said Kirstin Alvanitakis, spokeswoman for the Ohio Democratic Party.