Penguins beat Panthers on Senior Day


By Brian Dzenis | November 10, 2018 at 3:08p.m.

Senior running back Tevin McCaster rushed for three touchdowns in a 31-10 win against Northern Iowa on Senior Day at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday.

McCaster rushed for 136 yards to go with his scores. Darius Shackleford caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Montgomery VanGorder and Zak Kennedy added a 28-yard field goal.

Northern Iowa botched two snaps in the red zone in the second half as the Panthers (5-5, 4-3 MVFC) saw their playoff hopes take a fatal blow.

