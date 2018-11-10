oddly enough

Police in Mo. recover stolen inflatable colon

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

There was a sigh of relief after police recovered a giant inflatable colon that is used to teach about the dangers of colon cancer.

Police in Kansas City, Mo., announced on Twitter that a tip led officers to locate the “pilfered intestine” inside a vacant house.

The 10-foot, 150-pound prop, worth $4,000, was stolen from the back of a pickup truck. It had been purchased by the Colon Cancer Coalition, which hosts walking and running events under a “Get Your Rear In Gear” campaign, and was stored at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

There is a silver lining to the story. Donations poured in after the theft, and the coalition was able to purchase two replacement colons.

Police said no one is in custody.

New Mexico man says dog accidentally shot him

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A New Mexico man is recovering after he said his dog Charlie shot him.

Yes, he said his 120-pound Rottweiler shot him in the back.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that Sonny “Tex” Gilligan told police Charlie accidentally pulled the trigger during a hunt for jackrabbits in the desert west of Las Cruces.

According to the 74-year-old Gilligan, Charlie got his foot in the trigger of the gun while in the back seat of Gilligan’s parked truck, slipped off and pulled the trigger.

The bullet went through the driver’s seat and struck Gilligan’s back, breaking a few ribs and shattering his collarbone.

Gilligan was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso where he underwent several surgeries and is expected to recover.

Gilligan said Charlie is still “a good dog.”

Associated Press