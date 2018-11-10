METRO DIGEST || Holiday services

Holiday services

Information on special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published next Saturday on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service.

Send the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Suspect in custody

YOUNGSTOWN

A suspect in a shooting Saturday that left a man in a coma was taken into custody late Thursday at a South Side home.

Demetrius Huff, 19, of Parkwood Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail after his arraignment Friday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. Magistrate Anthony Sertick set his bond at $35,000.

Huff is one of two men wanted for a shooting about 2 p.m. Saturday that seriously injured a 21-year-old man at a home in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over marijuana.

Officers found Huff about 11:10 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 100 block of West Glenaven Avenue after receiving a tip he was there.

Police are still looking for a second suspect. A criminal complaint said Huff gave a gun to another person, who then shot the victim.

Library presentation

BOARDMAN

Tim Seman, genealogy and local history librarian, will give a presentation on The History of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County at 10 a.m. today at the Boardman Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave. His lecture is sponsored by the Boardman Historical Society and is free.

Seman worked in archives and libraries for more than 30 years, including the Library of Congress, American University and the Ohio Historical Society. Since 1999, he has been with the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, currently working as genealogy and local history librarian. He frequently gives genealogy workshops in the community.

The historical society meets on the second Saturday of each month from September through May at 10 a.m. at the Boardman library for a lecture on some aspect of local history. Visitors, new members and guests are welcome.

Open to voters

Local elections boards will be open today, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in order for voters to cure any deficiency on an absentee or provisional ballot cast in Tuesday’s general election. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The Mahoning County elections board is in Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown; Trumbull County elections board, 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren; and the Columbiana elections board, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 3, Lisbon.

A Night of Jazz

POLAND

A fundraiser for Beatitude House called A Night of Jazz will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today at the Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road. Featured performer is the Joe Augustine Trio with lead vocalist Dillon Michaels. Beatitude House, sponsored by the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, is committed to providing opportunities for all disadvantaged women and children.

