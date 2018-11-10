McCaster scores twice to give YSU a comfortable lead against UNI


By Brian Dzenis | November 10, 2018 at 2:23p.m.

Tevin McCaster scored two more times to give Youngstown State a 28-10 lead against Northern Iowa going into the fourth quarter.

McCaster scored on runs of 29 and 3 yards, with the latter coming after taking a direct snap in the Wildcat. McCaster has 116 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the day.

A bobbled Northern Iowa snap at YSU's 3 forced the Panthers to settle for Austin Errthum's 34-yard field goal.

