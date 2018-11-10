Pennock, Lewis face charges after crash

Staff report

WARREN

A man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident witnessed by two police officers early Friday, and a woman was charged with obstructing official business as she stood in the roadway near the arrest.

Darryl D. Pennock, 33, of McMyler Street Northwest pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident and assault later Friday in Warren Municipal Court.

Marquisha S. Lewis, 26, of Grove Avenue Northwest pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business.

Pennock was released after posting $2,500 bond in Warren Municipal Court. Lewis’ personal recognizance bond was $2,500, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

A Warren police report says an officer was with a Warren Township officer on West Market Street near McMyler Street investigating an injured-deer call at 12:25 a.m. when they saw Pennock’s vehicle crash into a telephone pole at Southern Boulevard.

Pennock continued driving toward the officers. A traffic stop was made on McMyler Street.

Pennock got out of his car holding a cellphone and could be heard yelling, “Get here now!”

When Lewis pulled up in another car, he told her, “Start filming.”

She walked into the street. Two Warren officers ordered her back into her car, but she refused and was arrested. Pennock refused a breath test or field-sobriety tests and spit gum onto an officer’s hand, police said.