Warren man sentenced to 36 years for kidnapping, abduction, assault

By Ed Runyan

WARREN

Assistant Prosecutor Chuck Morrow said that Harold Travis Jr., who tortured his wife in 2015 and kidnapped and repeatedly assaulted a male in 2016, should get 35 years in prison.

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court went one step further Friday, sentencing Travis to 36 years.

Travis, 26, was convicted at trial Oct. 31 on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of abduction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies watched Travis closely during his trial because of a remark authorities said they heard Travis make threatening to assault someone in the courtroom.

Judge Kontos also ordered Travis to wear a stun vest during his trial. Such a vest allows a deputy to deliver a shock to the wearer if he or she acts aggressively. The judge cited a long list of incidents that led to that decision.

In the 2015 incidents, Travis was convicted of felonious assault, kidnapping and the weapons offense. Travis kidnapped his wife for 10 days in February 2015 and beat her. She eventually took her 4-month-old child and escaped to a neighbor’s house.

The couple had not lived together for much of their marriage, Morrow said.

“He grabbed the victim at his house and held her hostage for 10 days and essentially engaged in an emotional, mental and physical torture of her during that 10-day time frame, beating her literally from head to toe,” Morrow told the judge.

Morrow said in a filing that Travis threatened to cut off his wife’s fingers and kill her baby and other family members.

There were old and new bruises on the woman, Morrow said. She had a fractured rib, split lip and injured ear.

Travis also had another set of convictions for felonious assault and kidnapping, as well as abduction, stemming from Travis’ kidnapping and assault of a man and abduction of a woman July 12, 2016.

The victims, who were drug addicts, were held at Travis’ father’s house on Douglas Street Northwest. The male victim was repeatedly punched and kicked, as well as stabbed in the head with a screwdriver, Morrow said.

Defense lawyer John B. Juhasz noted during his remarks to Judge Kontos that Travis has never been to prison before and asked for less than the 35 years prosecutors recommended.