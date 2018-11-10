Man will be designated major drug offender after latest arrest

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man already free on bail after being arrested with 85 doses of heroin in February was denied bond Friday in municipal court after police found more than $60,000 worth of drugs in his home.

Chad Little, 33, is in the Mahoning County jail on felony charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Little was arrested after a search warrant was served Wednesday at his East Philadelphia Avenue home on the South Side. Lt. Gerard Slattery said the amount of drugs officers found has a street value of between $60,000 and $70,000.

Because of Little’s past record, in fact, police Chief Robin Lees said the U.S. Attorney’s Office has informed him they want to prosecute Little. In the federal system, drug-sentence punishment is typically harsher than in state court.

While serving the warrant, officers found 60 grams of fentanyl, 250 grams of suspected heroin, 17 suboxone strips, 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $1,714 cash and a loaded .38-caliber revolver.

In February, Little was pulled over on the South Side for running a stop sign. In that stop, police found 85 doses of suspected heroin along with 14 bags of suspected crack cocaine and $2,900 in cash.

Court records show the case has been bound over to common pleas court, but a grand jury has not yet heard the case. Court records also show that after his arraignment on those drug charges in municipal court, Little was able to post $60,000 bond.

In 2001, Little was charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Emery Avenue. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Lees said he is not surprised Little was back selling drugs while he was on bond because oftentimes drug dealers know nothing else.

“They have a limited set of skills, and they will return to that most of the time,” Lees said.

Slattery said Little was selling some of the drugs himself and giving quantities to others to sell.