Joy of Christmas drive-thru holiday light display Nov. 24

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau announced the Joy of Christmas drive-thru holiday light display will feature a hayride and petting zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Harvey S. Firestone Park, 338 E. Park Ave.

Guests to the annual light display can enjoy complimentary access to the petting zoo, as well as participate in an old-fashioned hayride for $5 per person. It’s free for children under 3.

The light display takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16-18, 22-25, 29-30; and Dec. 1-2, 6-9, 13-26.

Donations of $10 per vehicle or $2 per person in motorcoach support Firestone Park restoration efforts. In addition to the light displays, guests can stop at the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and food (for purchase); pictures with Santa in the Ice Castle (for purchase); Mrs. Santa’s Story Time in the Gingerbread House; crafts and face-painting; a collection of more than 100 decorated gingerbread houses; coloring contest; live holiday music and more. The event also features designated nights for senior citizens and children with special needs.