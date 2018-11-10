Holiday services

Information on special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published Nov. 17 on The Vindicator’s Religion page. Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com. Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Thanksgiving services

Beaver Township: Beaver Township churches will have a Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive. All are invited to this special gathering and to the time of refreshments and fellowship following the service.

Girard: The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will have its annual Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. All guests will receive a Gratitude Journal. Call 330-539-0122 with questions.

Youngstown: Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 South Forest St., will have a Thanksgiving Day service at 10 a.m. Nov. 22. The speaker will be Elder David Robinson from Light House Ministry.

Leader commissioning

NORTH JACKSON

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish-Saint James Church, 50 Rosemont Road, will host a commissioning of 22 lay leaders of prayer Wednesday during the evening prayer service. Monsignor Robert Siffrin, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, will preside.

Grand opening

WARREN

Champion Christian Church will celebrate completion of its building expansion with a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m. today at the church, 151 Center St. West. The event will take place in conjunction with the annual Andy Hopkins Memorial Scholarship pasta dinner scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund honoring Hopkins, who was a Champion High School graduate and a freshman at Hiram College when he was killed by a drunken driver in 2006. Call 330-847-0785 for ticket information.

Women’s conference

CANFIELD

The public is invited to a Women’s Conference “A Time of Refreshing,” starting at 9:30 a.m. today at Touch Heaven Church, 10 Skyline Drive. Cost is $10 per person, which includes lunch.

Chicken pie dinner

cortland

The Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state Route 193, invites the public to its chicken pie dinner from 3:30 to 6 p.m. today. Chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, cole slaw, bread, drinks and dessert is on the menu. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Preschoolers eat free. Takeout is available.

Officers elected

Youngstown

Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church recently elected officers: Ron Kichton, president; Charles Woloschak, vice president; Kathy Battisti, secretary; Stephanie Rimedio, treasurer; Dolly Mehalco, financial security; Alice Dobransky, assistant financial security; and Betty Ewanish, Joseph Ewanish, Michael Woloschak, Marge Senediak and Joseph Novicky, trustees. Retained as previously elected: Walter Duzzny, Kathleen Duzzny, Yvonne Mark, Anna Anderson, Alexandra Prychodczenko and Ann Woloschak, trustees; Ken Senediak, Tom Inchak and Dave Spanja, auditors; and Charles Woloschak, cemetery sexton.

Officers elected for Saint Mary’s Sisterhood: Betty Ewanish, president; Kathleen Duzzny, vice president; Ann Woloschak, secretary; and Arlene Hawryluk, treasurer.

Interfaith breakfast

GIRARD∆í

The 33rd annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Mahoning Country Club, 710 E. Liberty St. Cost is $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight.

Advertisements are being accepted and must be submitted before Monday. Guest speaker will be Jim Tressel, president of Youngstown State University, and musical guests are The Pella Penquins. For information, tickets or advertisements, call the Rev. Dr. Robin Woodberry at 330-788-5914. Ads may also be placed by email to execdirectormvac@gmail.com.

Organ rededication

YOUNGSTOWN

Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, will have a concert to celebrate the complete restoration of its 1934 Hillgreen, Lane & Co. organ. Concert will feature renowned organist Nicole Keller and will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with a reception to follow. The concert is free.

Guest speaker

NILES

Valley Baptist Missionary Church, 405 Depot St., will be celebrating its 94th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker Rev. James Bowie, pastor of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Youngstown.

Family conference

Youngstown

The Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is sponsoring a mini-conference entitled “Love, Sexuality, Family & Culture: 50 Years Since Humanae Vitae (On Human Life) by Paul VI” from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the St. Christine Parish Center, 3165 S. Schenley Ave.

Keynote speaker is Dr. Donald Wallenfang, theology professor at Walsh University. Breakout sessions will include “My Natural Family Planning Journey and Responsible Parenthood,” “Who Am I? Sexual Identity and the Judeo-Christian Anthropology,” “Dealing with Infertility and other GYN Problems in a Natural Way,” and “Male & Female He Created Them.”

Cost is $10 per person, $15 per couple, $20 per family, with scholarships available. The event will begin with a light lunch at 1 p.m. For information or to register, contact dschmidt@youngstowndiocese.org or 330-744-8451, ext. 272.

Mount Sinai homecoming

Youngstown

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will have a Homecoming at Mount Sinai program to welcome and honor returning members and reconnect with members who have moved away. The service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday.The speaker is Rev. C.L. Ellis.

Church anniversary

Warren

Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. SW, will celebrate its 102nd anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The Sunday Homecoming Worship service will feature guest speaker Rev. Gary L. Frost of Youngstown. The theme is “Rediscovering our church covenant, renewing our Christian commitment.” The service will recognize those who have been members for 50 years or more, as well as a special tribute to veterans and active service members serving in the military in honor of Veterans Day. Former members and their families are welcome to join in this special service.

Operation Christmas Child Nov. 12-19

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child begins Monday and continues through Nov. 19. They will be collecting shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Drop-off locations: Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, Boardman; Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown; First Baptist Church, 7 E. Kline St., Girard; and Grace Fellowship Church, 2150 Niles-Cortland Road SE, Warren. Go to samaritanspurse.org/occ for details.

Annual seminar

Youngstown

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will present its annual seminar “Developing the Christ that is in You” at 6:30 p.m. every night from Monday through Wednesday.

Toy giveaway sign up

Youngstown

Nevels Temple Church, 939 Elm St., will have a free toy giveaway sign up from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 20. Toys will be available for children ages newborn to 17. To qualify, you must have a current ID, you must show proof of income, you must present social security or medical cards for each child, you must show legal proof of guardianship if you are not a parent, and you cannot be signed up at any other toy giveaways, including Salvation Army. If you do not have any necessary documentation, you may instead bring a form from Job & Family Services with the relevant information.

Youngstown

First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 201 Wick Ave., will host its 38th annual free community Thanksgiving Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The menu will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert and beverage.

GloryWay Quartet

Youngstown

The New Covenant Church of the Nazarene, 304 Matta Ave., will host a concert featuring GloryWay Quartet at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. For information, call 330-783-1977.

Church anniversary

Youngstown

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will host Morning Star Baptist Church’s 56th anniversary service at 4 p.m. Nov. 18. The speaker will be Rev. George Wilkins from Mount Sinai.

Church anniversary

youngstown

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 485 Redondo Road, will have its 58th anniversary celebration at 4 p.m. Nov. 18. The theme is “God’s Amazing Grace,” and the guest speaker will be Rev. Jack Pettis, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church. For information, call 330-707-4406 or email metchurch485@att.net.

Free dinner

Youngstown

Nevels Temple Church, 939 Elm St., will host a free dinner for those in need. The dinner will begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and will last until food runs out. The menu is chicken, turkey, sausage with peppers and onions, ham, macaroni and cheese, string beans, other vegetables, dressing, mashed potatoes, casseroles, desserts, bread, punch and candied yams. Dine-in only.

Fellowship meeting

Youngstown

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will be having a fellowship meeting featuring Rev. Holmes from Christian Love Church at 4 p.m. Dec. 2.