Girard-Perry playoff game moved to Niles

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that Girard-Perry high school football playoff game originally scheduled at 7 tonight at Ashtabula Lakeside Stadium in Saybrook Township has been moved to Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.

The kickoff also has been moved back from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Ashtabula area has already received several inches of snow and more is expected tonight.

The Indians (10-1) and Pirates (10-1) are meeting in a Division IV, Region 13 semifinal for the second straight season.