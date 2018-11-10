Discussion on immigration Wednesday at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

“Zero Tolerance: Policing Immigrants and Community Response” is the title of a panel discussion at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ohio Room of Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center.

The free public event features Veronica Isabel Dahlberg, founding executive director of HOLA Ohio, and Pastor Manuel Lux of Iglesia Esperanza de Vida in Salem. HOLA Ohio is a grass-roots Latino organization based in Northeast Ohio focusing on community organizing, leadership development and civic engagement.

Dahlberg and Lux have been working to aid families affected by a raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at Fresh Mark meat-packing plant in Salem in June. Nearly 150 workers presumed to be undocumented were arrested.

The discussion will focus on the impact that national immigration policies have on local communities.