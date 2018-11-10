Boardman non-emergency number on the fritz
BOARDMAN
The Boardman dispatch non-emergency number has been working off-and-on since about 2:15 today and there is no timetable of when the number will be working properly.
In the meantime, dispatch can be reached at 330-610-1556 and 330-787-1068, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Areas affected are Poland Village and Township, New Middletown, Lowellville, Goshen, Mill Creek Park, Washingtonville and Coitsville.
Boardman Police Department can be reached at 330-726-4144.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.