Boardman non-emergency number on the fritz


November 10, 2018 at 10:09p.m.

BOARDMAN

The Boardman dispatch non-emergency number has been working off-and-on since about 2:15 today and there is no timetable of when the number will be working properly.

In the meantime, dispatch can be reached at 330-610-1556 and 330-787-1068, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Areas affected are Poland Village and Township, New Middletown, Lowellville, Goshen, Mill Creek Park, Washingtonville and Coitsville.

Boardman Police Department can be reached at 330-726-4144.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$779500