Boardman non-emergency number on the fritz

BOARDMAN

The Boardman dispatch non-emergency number has been working off-and-on since about 2:15 today and there is no timetable of when the number will be working properly.

In the meantime, dispatch can be reached at 330-610-1556 and 330-787-1068, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Areas affected are Poland Village and Township, New Middletown, Lowellville, Goshen, Mill Creek Park, Washingtonville and Coitsville.

Boardman Police Department can be reached at 330-726-4144.