Applications being accepted for 2019 apprenticeship program

NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA.

The Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers announced it will be accepting applications for its joint apprenticeship and training program’s 2019 class.

The application pick up deadline is Dec. 14. Testing and interviews will take place in January and February; selections will be made by April 1; and training begins in April, May and June.

Applications and informational packets can be downloaded at wpaoperators.org or picked up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 3-14 at its locations in Pittsburgh, Dunbar, New Alexandria, Oil City, Edinboro, Clearfield or Youngstown.

The local location is at 291 McClurg Road in Boardman.

Learn more at futureroadbuilders.com.