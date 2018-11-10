2 students arrested after shots fired

Associated Press

URBANA, Ohio

Gunshots fired inside a dormitory at a small liberal arts college in central Ohio resulted in a lockdown and the arrest of two students.

The Urbana Daily Citizen reported that Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell said no one was injured Tuesday afternoon at Urbana University, roughly 45 miles west of Columbus.

The school was placed on lockdown after police arrived.

Two students were subsequently arrested. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Donnan, of Huber Heights, was charged with trafficking marijuana, and 21-year-old Ryon Lucas, of Trotwood, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Lingrell said additional charges are possible.

Court records don’t indicate if Donnan has an attorney. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Lucas’ attorney.