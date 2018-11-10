Y'town cops question person of interest in triple homicide

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives Friday questioned a man Friday who they called a person of interest in Wednesday’s triple homicide in which one of the victims was an infant.

The man was questioned for about an hour in the Detective Bureau before being taken to the Mahoning County jail, where he is being held on a probation violation from Franklin County.

The man’s cousin was also questioned briefly by detectives. The cousin said he told the man Friday to turn himself in because word was out police wanted to talk to him.

Shot just after 7 p.m. Wednesday as they sat in a car in front of a home at Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street were Edward Morris, 21; Valarica Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Blair.

The person of interest refused to answer any questions from reporters as he waited for an elevator with U.S. Marshals, instead just staring straight ahead.

Chief Robin Lees said detectives have received several tips since a news conference Thursday with area clergy members, when they asked the public to help police with any information they may have.

Read more about the story in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.