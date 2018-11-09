YSU’s MathFest teaches math outside of the classroom

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

High-school students from Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania came together Thursday for Youngstown State University’s annual MathFest.

Dawn Haught, math teacher at Trumbull County Career and Technical Center, said YSU’s MathFest is a great experience.

“It allows them to see an atmosphere of how it is in a college setting compared to the high-school setting they’re used to,” she said.

Keynote speaker Aaron Montgomery of Baldwin Wallace University said MathFest is quite the event.

“It inspires students,” he said. “What the event can do is show them math is bigger than their trigonometry and calculus classes.”

Julie Seitz, director of dual enrollment and support services in YSU’s math department, echoed Montgomery’s sentiment.

“One important thing is that there are events for high-school students to show what you can do with math outside of classrooms,” she said.

In addition she said there are interesting workshops in which students can participate.

“Everyone just has a really good time,” Seitz said. “It’s important to share our enthusiasm about math and create that spark to help students eventually choose careers.”

The YSU Department of Mathematics and Statistics sponsors MathFest.