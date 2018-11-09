YSU shooting well, lead Loyola at halftime

Youngstown State is off to a good, if late, start against Loyola Chicago as the Penguins lead the Ramblers 41-27 at the half.

The start of Friday's game was delayed 48 minutes as the scoreboard wasn't working on both ends of the floor and overhead. A temporary scoreboard had to be set up.

YSU shot 51 percent in the first half, including going 4 for 6 from three-point range. Alison Smolinski is 3 for 4 from three to lead the Penguins with 11 points. Sarah Cash has 10 points.