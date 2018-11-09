2 charged with assault on Warren woman

Staff report

WARREN

Shane C. Stein, 22, of Airport Road Northwest in Champion, and Audreanna M. Lewis, 24, of Oak Street Southwest, were arraigned Thursday on felonious assault charges, accused of hitting a city woman with tire irons outside a city home.

Police were called to Parkman Road and Oak Street Southwest at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday and located Stein and Lewis.

Both said a man came into their home on Oak and stole money from them. They ran outside and tried to get into the victim’s car.

Police saw blood on the steering wheel, seat and dash of the victim’s car, which was parked near the Oak address.

Lewis said she punched the victim in the face because the man had taken the money and she felt the victim was “in on it.”

Officers found the victim at a Parkman address. She had cuts on each side of her forehead and a large cut down the back of her head, as well as a large bruise and cut on her back in the shape of a tire iron.

She said a man came to her house on a bicycle and asked for a ride to Oak Street. She waited outside in the car. The man came back out, but she wouldn’t let him in, so he ran away.

Then Stein and Lewis came out and struck her with tire irons. She ran toward Parkman Road and got help from a resident.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not find any tire irons. Lewis had blood on her hands, however, police said.

Not-guilty pleas were entered in Warren Municipal Court for Stein and Lewis, and bonds of $5,000 were set.