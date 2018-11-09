Woman arrested after struggle with officer at Willard K-8 school

Staff report

WARREN

Desirae A. Boss, 29, of Fifth Street Southwest, was booked into the Trumbull County jail Thursday after police said she hit a school resource officer in the chest with her hands at the Willard K-8 School.

No charges are on file for Boss in Warren Municipal Court, but her booking information at the jail lists criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

A police report says Officer Christopher Martin was working traffic control at 9:17 a.m. when he learned he was needed in the middle-school office.

Martin said he saw Boss yelling and swearing at a school staff member blocking Boss from entering the school.

The officer told her several times to leave, but Boss ignored him.

He escorted her outside, but tripped in the foyer, falling backward, causing Boss to fall on top of him. He got up and again escorted her out of the building.

In a short time, he saw Boss holding onto the door and yelling at another school staff member, so he went back to her and knocked her hand away from the door.

That’s when Boss hit the officer in the chest with her hands.

Boss resisted being arrested but eventually was handcuffed and taken to jail.