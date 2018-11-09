VETERANS DAY

Area deals

Area restaurants and businesses are offering free meals and deals for veterans and military service members for Veterans Day on Sunday and Monday.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will offer a free “Thank You Meal” menu for veterans and active-duty military Sunday. The meal is dine-in only. A valid veteran’s form of ID or uniform is required. Menu selections are available at www.applebees.com/VeteransDayMenu. Niles, Boardman and Hermitage, Pa., will participate.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will provide select free items from a special menu for veterans and active military personnel at its restaurants Sunday. Proof of service is required, which can be a valid military ID, current leave and earnings statement, wearing a uniform, or showing a veterans organization membership card, such as the American Legion or VFW. Local participating locations include Austintown, Youngstown, Canfield, Niles, Hermitage, Pa., New Castle, Pa., and Salem.

Denny’s Restaurants

Denny’s restaurants nationwide will offer a free build your own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon Monday to all active, inactive and retired military personnel with valid ID. Local locations in Austintown, Boardman, Youngstown, Hubbard, Hermitage, Pa., and YSU campus will participate.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s 15th annual Military Appreciation dinner will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. It is available to any person who has ever served in the military. All locations will participate; locally, visit Hermitage, Pa. No ID is required to get the free meal. For information, visit www.goldencorral.com/military.

Great Clips

Any customer who visits a Great Clips salon Sunday will receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran after the purchase of a service. There is a limit of one card per customer. The cards can be redeemed by any veteran with proof of service through Dec. 31. On Veterans Day, any vet is welcome to a free haircut; after that, they must have a free haircut card. Local locations are in Niles, Howland, Liberty, Austintown, Cortland, Canfield, Boardman, Hermitage, Pa., Salem, and New Castle, Pa.

Hollywood Gaming

At Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, veterans can visit Skybox Sports Bar on Monday to choose one of five complimentary meals from a special selected menu. Choices include barbecue-rubbed salmon, spaghetti and meatballs or a classic cheeseburger. Offer is valid from noon to 9 p.m. in the Skybox restaurant on the second floor. Military ID must be presented to take part in this offer.

Hoss’s Steakhouse

Hoss’s Family Steak and Sea House will offer a free salad bar and beverage Monday for veterans and active-duty military. Dine-in only, valid ID or proof of service required. The Grove City, Pa., location will participate.

IHOP

IHOP will offer free red, white and blueberry pancakes featuring glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for veterans and active-duty military. Bring proof of service. Local locations are in Niles and Boardman.

Longhorn Steakhouse

A free appetizer will be offered Sunday and Monday for veterans and current service members. Dine-in veterans and service members will receive 10 people off of their table’s bill. Proof of service required. The Boardman location will participate.

Lowe’s

All active, reserve, honorably discharged, retired military personnel and their immediate family members will get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases made during November. The discount is available on in-stock and special order purchases up to $5,000. To qualify, individuals must present a valid military ID or other proof of service. Locations are in Niles, Boardman and Hermitage, Pa.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive their first 6 ounces free Sunday. A valid ID or uniform is required. The Boardman and Niles locations will participate.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s is offering a free $9.99 entree or $10 off any other purchase, and a free piece of pie to veterans and military personnel Monday with proof of service. Participating Mahoning Valley locations are in Boardman and Niles.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will offer a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active-duty military Sunday. Proof of service required. The Boardman and Niles locations will participate.

Panera

Veterans and military service members can receive a free You-Pick-Two meal at any Mahoning Valley location from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday by wearing their uniform or showing their military ID or discharge papers. Dine-in only. Information is available at www.paneracovelli.com/panerahonors. Local participating locations include Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, Niles, Warren, New Springfield and Hermitage, Pa.

Perkins

Perkins will offer current service members and veterans a free Magnificent Seven meal which includes two eggs, three buttermilk pancakes and a choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links Sunday. Beverage not included. ID or proof of service required. Niles, Austintown, Warren, Boardman, New Castle, Pa., Greenville, Pa., and Grove City, Pa., locations will participate.

Primanti Bros.

Primanti Bros. will offer a free classic-sized sandwich for veterans and active-duty military Sunday. Grove City, Pa., and Boardman locations will participate.

RED LOBSTER

Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Sunday and Monday. Guests may choose an item from a special menu that includes: sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella sticks, coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza, shrimp cocktail, vanilla bean cheesecake, key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave and brownie overboard.

Sheetz

Sheetz will offer a a free meal and a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military Sunday, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 582 store locations. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. To locate the nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will offer a free lunch event to honor all veterans, including all active, retired or former military, Sunday. Vets can choose from a limited menu. ID required. Dine-in only. Niles and Boardman locations will participate.

Sunrise inn

All veterans and active duty military can enjoy one free meal at Sunrise Inn, downtown Warren on Monday. Dine-in only. No carryout. Must present valid ID. Alcoholic beverages and dessert not included. Check out the menu at sunriseinnofwarren.com/menus/.

Handel’s

Participating Handel’s Ice Cream locations will be giving away a free single scoop regular or sugar cone Sunday. No purchase is necessary. Valid military ID is required.

Grove City Premium Outlets

The outlets will host a Wrap it Up Early Sale to celebrate Veterans Day beginning Friday and running through Monday. Participating retailers, including Kate Spade New York, Loft Outlet, Old Navy Outlet, The North Face, Under Armour and more, will offer exclusive deals, even besting the up to 65 percent off savings people regularly find at the center. Shoppers with a valid military ID enjoy year-round military discounts and special offers at participating retailers, marked with a patriotic star in their window.