Travis gets 36 years for kidnapping, assault

WARREN

Assistant Prosecutor Chuck Morrow said that Harold Travis Jr., who tortured his wife in 2015 and kidnapped and repeatedly assaulted a male in 2016, should get 35 years in prison.

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court went one step further Friday, sentencing Travis to 36 years.

Travis, 26, was convicted at trial Oct. 31 on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of abduction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies watched Travis closely during his trial because of a remark authorities said they heard Travis make threatening to assault someone in the courtroom.

Judge Kontos also ordered Travis to wear a stun vest during his trial. Such a vest allows a deputy to deliver a shock to the wearer if he or she acts aggressively. The judge cited a long list of incidents that led to that decision.

