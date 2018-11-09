Suspect sought in Saturday shooting apprehended on South Side


November 9, 2018 at 10:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in a shooting Saturday that left a man in a coma was taken into custody late Thursday at a South Side home.

Demetrius Huff, 19, of Parkwood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He is currently in the Mahoning County jail.

Huff is one of two men wanted for a shooting about 2 p.m. Saturday that seriously injured a 21-year-old man at a home in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over marijuana.

Officers found Huff about 11:10 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 100 block of West Glenaven Avenue after receiving a tip he was there.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

A criminal complaint said that Huff gave a gun to another person, who then shot the victim .

