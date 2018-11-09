So. California wildfires have burned 150 homes

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say Southern California wildfires have burned 150 homes and that number will rise.

Authorities also announced today 250,000 people are under evacuation orders as wind-whipped flames rage through scenic areas west of Los Angeles and burn toward the sea.

At a news conference, officials said 75 percent of the Ventura County city of Thousand Oaks has been emptied. The entire celebrity enclave of Malibu also is under evacuation orders.

Twin fires erupted Thursday and were pushed by winds of up to 60 mph through coastal foothills and canyons.

The Hill fire has burned 6,000 acres and isn't advancing, but the Woolsey fire a few miles away doubled in size to 35,000 acres.

Los Angeles County fire Chief Daryl Osby says winds are dying down tbut will roar back to life on Sunday.