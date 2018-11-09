Post-election cure period set for absentee, provisional ballots in Ohio


November 9, 2018 at 3:08p.m.

Local elections boards will be open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in order for voters to cure a deficiency on an absentee or provisional ballot cast in Tuesday’s general election.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The Mahoning County elections board is in Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown; Trumbull County elections board, 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren; and the Columbiana elections board, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 3, Lisbon.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$779500


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900