Poland schools celebrate Veterans Day with assembly
POLAND — The Poland School community celebrated Veterans Day this morning with an assembly at the high school auditorium.
To kick off the assembly, the concert choir sang the national anthem, and the wind ensemble performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
Naval veteran Jack Betts spoke to students about the history of Veterans Day.
“Veterans Day to me is very important. It all began 100 years ago Sunday when armistice was signed,” he said.
