One final run lifts YSU over Loyola


By Brian Dzenis | November 9, 2018 at 9:32p.m.

Youngstown State's women's basketball team worked when the scoreboard wasn't in a 74-63 win.

The Penguins (2-0) won after a 48-minute delay due to a malfunctioning scoreboard. YSU got out to a 41-27 lead at halftime only to see it shrink when it was outscored 20-9 in the third quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Penguins went on an 8-0 run to bring the lead to 62-53. McKenah Peters had six points in that stretch.

Sarah Cash led four Penguins in double figures with 17 points. Alison Smolinski made four threes in a 16-point performance. Mary Dunn and Peters each had 12 points.

Janae Gonzalez led Loyola (0-1) with 14 points.

