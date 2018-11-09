Mom fails to pick up son from day care

Staff report

WARREN

A 3-year-old boy was left at day care all day Wednesday and not picked up, leading to him being placed temporarily with Trumbull County Children Services.

Day-care officials called 911 at 12:58 a.m. Thursday after the boy had been there since 8:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Day-care staff tried reaching family members on an approved list to pick up the boy, but they were not successful.

When police were unable to locate the boy’s mother at her home on Parkman Road Southwest, they called Children Services, which took temporary custody of him about 2:30 a.m.

Tim Schaffner, Children Services director, said he cannot discuss the mother’s whereabouts, but the boy is likely to be placed with family members soon while the agency assesses his mother’s ability to care for him.