Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp


November 9, 2018 at 10:50a.m.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here's a ditty about John and Meg.

Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married.

The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram . "ENGAGED!," is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He's also holding a guitar.

They've been dating on and off since 2010.

Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.

No date was announced.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000