Man gets 36 years in Trumbull abduction case

WARREN — Harold Travis Jr., who was convicted Oct. 31 of two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and abduction, was sentenced to 36 years in prison this morning in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Travis, 25, of Elm Road, who was watched closely by deputies during his trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas court because of threatening remarks, interrupted Judge Peter Kontos several times during his sentencing hearing.

He criticized Judge Kontos, Assistant Prosecutor Chuck Morrow and his own attorney, John Juhasz.

One set of felonious assault and kidnapping charges, as well as the firearm conviction, stemmed from Travis having kidnapped his wife for about 10 days in February 2015 and beating her. She was able to take her 4-month-old child and escape to a neighbor’s house.

The couple had not lived together for very much of their marriage, Morrow said.

She suffered "an emotional and physical beating," Morrow said, including cracked rib, bruises and split lip, Morrow said.

Travis’ other felonious assault and kidnapping convictions and one of abduction stemmed from Travis' kidnapping and assault of a man and abduction of a woman.

Most of that took place at Travis' father’s house on Douglas Street Northwest on July 12, 2016.