Man arrested at triple homicide scene has troubled history

YOUNGSTOWN — The man taken into custody about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in front of a home where three people were killed outside Wednesday evening has a history of drug offenses and was recently released from prison.

Spencer Brown, 29, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to the home at Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street after receiving a report that someone was taking things from the home outside and loading them into a car. Police found Brown, and when they searched him found a scale, heroin, cocaine, $714 cash and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, Edward Morris, 21, Valarica Blair, 19 and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Morris, were killed as they were sitting in a car in front of the home after at least two people fired several shots at them.

Court records show Brown was sentenced in October 2015 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a second degree felony charge of possession of heroin. He was arrested by Liberty police in March of 2015 on that charge.

About the same time, he received a sentence of one year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of escape and possession of drugs which ran concurrent to his sentence in Trumbull County.

In 2010 he was sentenced to four years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault and robbery with a firearm specification for shooting a man in the face in 2008.