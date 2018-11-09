Larry Kempe out as Ursuline's football coach

Ursuline High School football coach Larry Kempe will not be retained, the Vindicator's broadcast partner, WFMJ, reported on Friday.

Kempe just completed his seventh season in charge, where the Irish went 1-9. He was Ursuline's defensive coordinator for the previous eight years.

Ursuline was a state-semifinalist in 2015, but failed to make the playoffs in the next three seasons. Kempe's overall record was 34-46.