Kalna gets 30 years in human trafficking case

YOUNGSTOWN — David Kalna was sentenced this morning to 30 total years in prison for offering a 15-year-old relative up for sex for just $100.

Kalna denied his conviction right up until Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum read his sentence.

"In all my days on the bench, I don't think I've seen anything more disgusting than what you did in this case," Judge Krichbaum said.

Read more details in Saturday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.