Boardman man indicted in fatal crash

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man accused of causing a vehicle crash this summer that killed a 79-year-old North Jackson woman.

Michael Romigh, 46, of Willow Drive, Boardman, faces a felony count of vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of vehicular assault.

He’s accused of running a stop sign at the intersection of Blott and Rosemont roads in North Jackson on the evening of June 22 and striking the vehicle driven by Rachel Wood, of North Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Wood’s vehicle reportedly flipped upside down and landed in a ditch.

Romigh pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor count during his September arraignment in the county area court in Austintown.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Dawn M. Jones, 38, East Lucius Avenue, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of drugs.

Francis Rydarowicz, 47, Aldrich Road, Austintown, domestic violence.

Michelle L. Longmire, 48, South Jackson Street, misuse of credit cards.

Lateka Madison, 27, Delaware Avenue, and Lashonda Hall, 39, of Ridge Avenue, two counts of assault, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

Stephen Kosa, 40, Parnell Street, safecracking, breaking and entering, theft and vandalism.

Donald Holladay, 28, Mogadore, felonious assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Ryan Cene, 30, Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Antwan Teemer, 31, Cohasset Drive, receiving stolen property.

Jerry L. Womack, 34, Oak Street Extension, felonious assault with a firearm specification and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Stephanie Fox, 33, Burkey Road, Austintown, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Jeremy Steiner, 36, Main Street, Girard, Pa., theft.

Angela Sharpe, 49, Mathews Road, Poland, theft.

Christian Bonilla, 28, Gray Avenue, burglary.

Darwin F.M. Cruz, 30, and Jeffrey Long, 22, both of Market Street, Boardman, possession of cocaine.