Judge blasts man convicted of trafficking relative for drugs

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who offered up his 15-year-old relative to be raped, reportedly in exchange for just $100 in drug money, was sentenced to the maximum 30-year prison sentence for human trafficking.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced David Kalna, 38, of Eleanor Avenue, on Friday morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a consecutive 15 years each of two counts of human trafficking.

Kalna’s remaining felony count of compelling prostitution merged during sentencing.

A jury took about 90 minutes to convict Kalna Wednesday, and heard county jail calls between Kalna and another relative through which they plotted to fabricate his innocence and convince the victim to recant her claims, prosecutors said.

But Kalna denied his guilt right up until Judge Krichbaum read the sentence.

Judge Krichbaum told Kalna, “In all my days on the bench, I don’t think I’ve seen anything more disgusting than what you did in this case. I can’t imagine anything more egregious, more revolting.”

