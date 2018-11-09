Holiday services

Information about special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published Nov. 17 on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service.

Send the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Escapee arrested again

boardman

An Austintown woman who escaped from police Oct. 11 was again arrested by Boardman police Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Jennifer Kellish, 42, of Carnegie Avenue, after she jumped out of the second-story window of an abandoned house near the Shell gas station on Midlothian Boulevard.

She was first stopped by police Oct. 11 when she was walking near the Martin Mobile Home Park on South Avenue.

Kellish attempted to run from police and resisted when she was apprehended. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital because she complained of pain on her left side. She escaped from the hospital while getting X-rays.

On Wednesday, Kellish was re-admitted to the hospital complaining of a back injury.

She faces charges of escape, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

Her bond was set at $13,500 and she was scheduled to appear tonight for arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court.

Local diesel fuel spill

CANFIELD

An unidentified driver spilled between 30 and 40 gallons of diesel fuel over a portion of U.S. Route 224 near Cardinal Drive, prompting a nearly two-hour shutdown of the road.

Matt Rarick, deputy chief of Cardinal Joint Fire District, said Thursday the truck’s tailgate was not up when the truck left the nearby gas station, leaving a 55-gallon fuel drum and two smaller fuel drums unsecured.

Responders spread sand across the roadway to absorb the fuel, then left the waste for Environmental Protection Agency responders to collect and properly dispose of today, he said.

“A little bit [of fuel] made it into the drain but never made it through the pipes,” Rarick said. “We were able to absorb it all up before it got into the storm sewer.”

Rarick said the driver, who was seen on traffic camera footage leaving the Sunoco gas station, did not stop after the incident. The driver may face a citation, he said.

Responders arrived on scene about 4 p.m. Route 224 reopened just before 6 p.m.

Gun, cash, drugs found

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving a search warrant Wednesday at an East Philadelphia Avenue home found $1,740 in cash, a loaded gun and suspected crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Chad Little, 33, who lists the home as his address, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. on weapon and drug charges and was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said officers found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in the garage in a hollowed-out brick. Of the money that was found, $991 was found in a safe.

Fires at 2 vacant homes

YOUNGSTOWN

City firefighters fought fires at two vacant homes about the same time Wednesday evening on two sides of town.

Reports said a fire caused $3,000 in damage about 7:25 p.m. at a 154 S. Truesdale Ave. home on the East Side that was the sight of a previous fire.

About 7:40 p.m., a small fire at a vacant 361 E. Lucius Ave. home on the South Side caused about $1,000 damage, reports said. There were no injuries.

MetroParks looks to build disc golf course

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks announced it has been conditionally awarded funding through the 25th round of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant program.

The MetroParks plans to install an 18-hole disc golf course at the MetroParks Farm in Canfield.

This NatureWorks funding is awarded on the condition the State Controlling Board approves the NatureWorks grant awards at its upcoming meeting. The grant provides up to 75 percent funding, in this case $16,056, for the project.

The project, pending approval of the budget by the MetroParks board, will be scheduled for construction as a 2019 capital improvement project.

Sandwich Day funds

LIBERTY

The Mahoning Valley’s love of a well-made sandwich resulted in more than $830 raised for the American Cancer Society of Greater Youngstown at the inaugural National Sandwich Day celebration held at Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., on Nov. 2-3.

Part of the event’s festivities was the National Sandwich Day Sweepstakes, where guests could choose to donate to the American Cancer Society of Greater Youngstown.

Every donor received entry into a drawing to win a free sandwich every week for a year. The money combined with 5 percent of the sales from the two-day event were set aside to give to the cancer society. It was selected as the beneficiary because the Kravitz Deli organizational family lost two of its members to cancer-related deaths this year.

The winner of the sweepstakes was Nathanial Lawrence of Hermitage, Pa., who said his favorite specialty sandwich at Kravitz is the Kraut on Fire.

Man waives extradition

YOUNGSTOWN

A fugitive from Dauphin County, Pa., who was arrested after a brief standoff Wednesday in Austintown has waived his extradition hearing to return him to Pennsylvania.

The waiver for Maurice Ross Jr., 37, was filed Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He will soon be turned over to Pennsylvania authorities.

Ross was wanted on cocaine-trafficking charges and a drug-related probation violation, according to U.S. Marshals.

When Marshals tracked Ross to Hillbrook Apartments in Austintown, he reportedly refused to come to the door, prompting extra police response and a brief, “soft” lockdown of schools near the apartment complex.

Event at Jewish center

Youngstown

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, will present “Sivan Ya’ari: Innovation Africa” at 6 p.m. Monday in its multipurpose room.

Sivan Ya’ari will share how she was able to save thousands of lives by bringing Israeli technology to remote African villages that had no electricity or running water. The event is free. Register by going to jccyoungstown.org or by calling 330-746-3250, ext. 195.

Extreme Air vets’ deal

BOARDMAN

Extreme Air Trampoline Parks announced a new policy that will allow active military members and veterans to jump for free.

Extreme Air, which has locations in Boardman and Niles, will also begin offering 50 percent discounts to those in the same group as a veteran.

“We appreciate the service our active military members and veterans have provided to our country,” said owner Richard Kaszowski. “This is just a small way we can pay them back by offering a fun day for their families.”

Active-duty military and veterans must show an appropriate ID to take advantage of the offer. To receive a group discount, the group must be on one bill.

Road will be closed

Vernon

The Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced Orangeville Kinsman Road between Job Greenville Road and Jewell Greenville Road in the township will be closed from Thursday through Nov. 30. The recommended detour route is as follows: north on Orangeville Kinsman, west on Kinsman Nickerson Road, south on state Route 7, and east on state Route 88.