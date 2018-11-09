History of Youngstown library system lecture is Saturday in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Tim Seman, genealogy and local history librarian, will give a presentation on “The History of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Boardman library branch, 7680 Glenwood Ave. His lecture is sponsored by the Boardman Historical Society and is free.

Seman worked in archives and libraries for more than 30 years, including the Library of Congress, American University, and the Ohio Historical Society. Since 1999, he has been with the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, currently working as genealogy and local history librarian. He frequently gives genealogy workshops in the community. The Boardman Historical Society meets on the second Saturday of each month from September through May at 10 a.m. at the Boardman Library for a lecture on some aspect of local history. Visitors, new members and guests are welcome.