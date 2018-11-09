Holiday project for Liberty kids begins

Staff report

LIBERTY

The annual E.J. Blott Elementary Kids Holiday Project is underway.

The project provides gifts for needy elementary school students in the township.

About 75 students in the district already have been selected for this year’s program.

People can pick up a tag that will have a student’s desired gift listed, then buy the item and drop it off at the Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Starting Saturday, there will be tags set up on community trees at these businesses: the Liberty Public Library and the township administration building, both on Church Hill-Hubbard Road; Denny’s on Belmont Avenue, Great Clips at Liberty Plaza, Church Hill United Methodist Church; Jewish Community Center on Gypsy Lane and Temple El Emeth on Logan Way.

The toys, games and books for the children can be dropped off at Church Hill United Methodist Church during these dates and times: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1; and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 2.

On Dec. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. until about 2 p.m., all gifts will be wrapped and organized for the families.

The families will pick up the gifts Dec. 11.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the church at 330-759-0118.