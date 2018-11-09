Comedian Bill Engvall coming to Packard hall

WARREN — Blue-collar comedian,Bill Engvall will perform his new stand-up routine at Packard Music Hall on Feb. 28, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office. Prices are $39, $49 and $59 (fees may apply).

Engvall, a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist, was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. He released his new stand-up special “Just Sell Him For Parts” in 2016 to Vudu. Earlier last year, Bill lent his voice to the animated comedy series “Bounty Hunters,” which aired on CMT.

He was part of the successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy.