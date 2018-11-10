Chad Little denied bond in latest arrest

YOUNGSTOWN

A man already free on bail after being arrested with 85 doses of heroin in February was denied bond Friday in municipal court after police found more than $60,000 worth of drugs in his home.

Chad Little, 33, is in the Mahoning County jail on felony charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Little was arrested after a search warrant was served Wednesday at his East Philadelphia Avenue home on the South Side. Lt. Gerard Slattery said the amount of drugs officers found has a street value of between $60,000 and $70,000.

Because of Little’s past record, in fact, police Chief Robin Lees said the U.S. Attorney’s Office has informed him they want to prosecute Little. In the federal system, drug-sentence punishment is typically harsher than in state court.

While serving the warrant, officers found 60 grams of fentanyl, 250 grams of suspected heroin, 17 suboxone strips, 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $1,714 cash and a loaded .38-caliber revolver.

