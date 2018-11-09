Campbell schools reinstates suspended teacher

By Graig Graziosi

CAMPBELL

A Campbell Memorial High School teacher who was suspended without pay last year has been reinstated by the state and will continue teaching at the school.

Tyler G. Allen, 32, has had his teaching license reinstated in Ohio after he was found not guilty of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and unlawful restraint by the Mercer County Common Pleas Court connected to an incident in 2016.

Allen was accused by a woman he met via a dating app of assault in September 2016, and was placed on unpaid leave by Campbell City School district in November 2017.

The Ohio Department of Education closed its investigation into Allen and reinstated his license after the verdict.

Campbell School District Superintendent Matthew Bowen said Allen alerted the district to the verdict, and that the district followed the state’s lead on reinstating Allen.

“This was not a local decision but rather a response to the court’s ruling and the now-closed investigation of the Ohio Department of Education where no wrongdoing was found,” Bowen said in a statement.

A spokesman for the district said Allen would continue to teach at the school, as the district cannot fire an employee who is charged with a crime but found not guilty.