BUSINESS digest

Gorant’s food drive

BOARDMAN

Gorant Chocolatier is hosting its fourth annual food drive, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley announced. Through Nov. 15, customers can donate nonperishable food items and will receive 5 percent off their purchase for each item donated (up to 25 percent).

Participating locations include the Gorant’s factory at 8301 Market St. and the shop at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite G. The most-needed items for this holiday season include boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, canned yams and vegetables and gravy mix.

The food bank, a member of Feeding America, assists 148 hunger-relief programs in the tri-county area.

New Walmart service

LIBERTY

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jennifer Stevens announced there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 a.m. today for Walmart Supercenter at 200 Goldie Road to mark a new service: the launching of online grocery and pick-up.

Customers will be able to order online or through the Walmart Grocery app and pick up items at the store.

Meet new owners

POLAND

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate new ownership of Valley Truck Outfitters, 9939 South Ave., is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, Scott Mason and Mike DeVore announced.

At the open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be giveaways, raffles, special deals, food and vendors.

Former owner Mason retired and is passing the torch to DeVore, the new owner.

Portman applauds HIRE award winners

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, applauded Ohio employers that received an Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program Demonstration award from U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes businesses for their commitment to hiring and retaining veterans.

“I applaud these Ohio businesses for their commitment and support for our nation’s heroes and hope they will set an example for other employers of the importance of prioritizing to hire our veterans,” Portman said.

Of the 16 employers receiving the medallion, three are based in Youngstown: U.S. Military Maintenance Northeast Ohio, Kennedy Trucking, and United Returning Citizens Inc., according to Portman’s office.

Used-car prices up

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.

Average prices for used vehicles hit a new record, a new report from auto industry analyst Edmunds indicates. The report found in the third quarter of 2018, the average price for a used vehicle was $20,084, the highest since 2005 and a 3.5 percent increase year over year.

Edmunds noted another factor contributing to overall increases for used vehicles is the growing cost of borrowing money. In the third quarter, the average annual percentage rate for used vehicles climbed to 8.3 percent, an 11 percent increase from last year.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 36.38‚àí0.45

Aqua America, .20 32.37‚àí0.78

Avalon Holdings,3.540.090

Chemical Bank, .2847.420.30

Comm. Health Sys, .213.840.11

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.95‚àí0.25

Farmers Nat., .0713.790.090

First Energy, .36 0.260.00

Fifth/Third, .1627.74‚àí0.020

First Niles Financial, .059.11‚àí0.090

FNB Corp., .1212.39‚àí0.020

General Motors, .3836.57‚àí0.31

General Electric, .129.10‚àí0.100

Huntington Bank, .11 14.730.070

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.500.050

JP Morgan Chase, .56112.380.90

Key Corp, .1118.740.040

LaFarge, 2.01——

Macy’s, .38 37.790.60

Parker Hannifin, .76171.000.73

PNC, .75134.240.97

Simon Prop., 2.88187.290.020

Stoneridge 26.020.030

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.480.070

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.