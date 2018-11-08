YPD finds cash, guns and drugs; makes arrest
YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Wednesday serving a search warrant at an East Philadelphia Avenue home found $1,740 in cash, a loaded gun and crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
Chad Little, 33, who lists the home as his address, was arrested at about 5:35 p.m. on gun and drug charges and was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
Reports said officers found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in the garage in a hollowed-out brick. Of the money that was found, $991 was found in a safe.
