YFD fights two Wednesday night fires


November 8, 2018 at 11:23a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters fought fires at two vacant homes at just about the same time Wednesday evening on two different sides of town.

Reports said a fire caused $3,000 in damage about 7:25 p.m. at a 154 S. Truesdale Ave. home on the East Side that was the sight of a previous fire.

About 7:40 p.m., a small fire at a vacant 361 E. Lucius Ave. home caused about $1,000 damage, reports said. There were no injuries.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$779500


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000