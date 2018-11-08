YFD fights two Wednesday night fires

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters fought fires at two vacant homes at just about the same time Wednesday evening on two different sides of town.

Reports said a fire caused $3,000 in damage about 7:25 p.m. at a 154 S. Truesdale Ave. home on the East Side that was the sight of a previous fire.

About 7:40 p.m., a small fire at a vacant 361 E. Lucius Ave. home caused about $1,000 damage, reports said. There were no injuries.