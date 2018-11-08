VETERANS DAY | Scheduled events

A list of services, ceremonies and other events for Veterans Day as submitted to The Vindicator. All take place Sunday unless otherwise noted.

TRUMBULL

Lordstown: The school district will host its Take a Vet to School veterans appreciation program at 9 a.m. today in the high school auditorium, 1824 Salt Springs Road. More than three dozen veterans will be honored with support from the History Channel (they are providing gifts for veterans in attendance and shirts for student volunteers) and the Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard. The speaker will be retired Col. Michael Belding.

Warren: The Carpatho-Rusyn Society will show a film documentary, “Our Flag Still Waves” on the life of Sgt. Michael Strank at 2 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Social Hall, 180 Belvedere NE. Michael Strank was a Marine Corps sergeant of Carpatho-Rusyn descent born in Jarabina, Slovakia, and raised in Johnstown, Pa. He was killed in action during the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. He is best known for being one of the six flag-raisers and organizing the raising of the second U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945, as captured in the iconic photograph, “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima” by Joe Rosenthal.

Liberty: Liberty School District will have a Veterans Day Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the high school, 1 Leopard Way.

MAHONING

Austintown: Fitch High School Band Parents Inc. will present the annual Veterans Day Chili Cook Off & Band Concert from 2 to 9 p.m. at the high school, 4560 Falcon Drive. The cook-off is from 2 to 4 p.m. Band concert starts at 5. Tickets for dinner and concert are $10 for adults; $5 for children, seniors and veterans.

Austintown: Austintown Fitch High School will host the 35th annual Veterans Day Assembly at 9 a.m. Monday in the Fitch High School auditorium. Speakers will include Vietnam veteran Roger Bacon and Sgt. 1st Class Delmas Stubbs. Bacon is a Marine Corps veteran, with a Navy Commendation Medal for Valor and three Purple Hearts. He also is scheduled to be inducted into the Military Hall of Fame for Valor in April 2019. Stubbs is a Veterans Outreach Coordinator with Veterans Services. The public, especially veterans and active-duty military, are welcome to attend the ceremony. Additionally, Sgt. Larry Kuhns’ family will be presented an honorary diploma. Kuhns was in the Army and served in the Iraq War. On June 13, during a combat operation in Ar Ramadi, Iraq, his military vehicle came under a grenade attack. Kuhns, 24, was killed that day. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign, War on Terrorism and Military Merit Badge. Representing the family will be his widow, his daughter (a Fitch sophomore) and his sister.

Beaver: Beaver Township Veterans Day program will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Fire Station, 601 W. South Range Road.

Boardman: The Forgotten Heroes program will host a Veterans Day Dedication Service at 2 p.m. at Forrest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5400 Market St. For information, contact Steffon Jones 330-259-2091 or Ron Novak 330-719-0304.

Boardman: Boardman School District’s four elementary schools will be keeping local veterans entertained with special events Friday. Stadium Drive Elementary will host a breakfast at 8:20 a.m. with patriotic music that should run until 9:15. Stadium has been hosting this event for several years, and anticipates about 100 veterans will be in attendance. Market Street Elementary students will sponsor loved ones who are veterans and welcome them to an assembly in the school auditorium at 1 p.m. Each veteran will receive a personalized certificate thanking them for their service. At Robinwood Lane Elementary, fourth-graders involved in the broadcast program will put together a Veterans Day video and presentation and present it live to the school via its School TV station RLES-TV. The live broadcast is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. West Boulevard Elementary will celebrate veterans Monday from 11 a.m. to noon with a lunch. The children will dine with them. The lunch will be followed by a patriotic music celebration performed by the third grade class at 12:20 p.m.

Campbell: Campbell Elementary/Middle School will be honoring the community’s veterans with a program scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday in the school gym, 2002 Community Circle. During the program, students from fourth-grade performing arts classes will be performing a selection of patriotic music. Campbell veterans from the American Legion Post 560 present the colors and students will be reading original essays about the meaning of Veterans Day. Seventh-grade students also will be narrating the program. Veterans and their families as well as all community members are encouraged to attend.

Lake Milton: The Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department will host its spaghetti dinner from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire hall, 1797 Grandview Road. All active military and veterans will receive dinner for free with proof of service. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatballs. Also included is a salad, bread and butter, dessert, and a refillable beverage. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for a seniors and $5 for children age 3-11; those under 3 are free. Takeouts are available.

Poland: Poland Seminary High School invites veterans living in the Poland Local School District to a school assembly honoring the military. The assembly will take place Friday in the high-school auditorium at 8 a.m. Jack Betts, Navy veteran, will be the guest speaker. If you are a veteran and are able and willing to attend, call Kevin Snyder at 330-757-7018, ext. 4, by today.

Struthers: The school district will honor veterans with a program at 11 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will take place at the Struthers Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Morrison Street and Euclid Avenue. Guest speaker will be John Grandy. Dr. Sandra J. DiBacco will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Grandy is a former Struthers teacher who retired in 2012. He also was the longtime high-school girls basketball coach. He served in the Army Reserve from 1973 until 1979. He was honorably discharged in 1979. Grandy was a member of the 858th Quartermaster Company.

Youngstown: Catholic War Veterans Post 1292, 609 Steel St., will host its Veterans Day Ceremony at noon.

Youngstown: American Legion George Washington Carver Post 504 will host is Veterans Day Salute 2 Service & Holiday Flea Market from noon to 5 p.m. at 2225 Glenwood Ave. Participants can get a head start on holiday shopping. Hors d’oeuvres will be served to veterans at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in being a vendor can stop in at Post 504 to fill out a form or call 330-788-1812 for information. Registration is $20.

Youngstown: The American Slovak Cultural Society of the Mahoning Valley will present the film “The Oath” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Father Snock Center, 2800 Shady Run Road. “The Oath,” the story of Michael Strank. The event is free.

Youngstown: The Mahoning Valley Historical Society will welcome Joseph N. Rubin’s Orchestra for a performance of “Over There: The Music of World War I” in commemoration of the centennial of the Armistice at 2 p.m. at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating, $15 for general admission, $10 for MVHS members and $5 for veterans and active military. Tickets can be purchased at www.mahoninghistory.org or by calling 330-743-2589.

Youngstown: Reed’s Chapel AME Church, 1939 Jacobs Road, will host a Veterans Day Breakfast Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday Eat in or take out. Menu includes sausage, bacon, eggs, grits, home fries and biscuits. Cost is $10. Proceeds benefit Mount Hope Cemetery’s upkeep, maintenance and restoration. Sponsored by Mount Hope Veterans Memorial Park Inc. Call 330-759-3871 or 330-501-9808 for information.

Youngstown: United Veterans Council of Youngstown and Its Environs will host the Veterans Day Centennial Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St. This year will mark the 100-year anniversary of Armistice that ended World War I and will be the centennial celebration of Veterans Day.

Youngstown: VFW Post 6488 & Auxiliary, 2065 Coitsville-Hubbard Road, will host its Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday. Keynote speaker will be Cynthia Carter. Refreshments will be served. Call 330-746-8259 for information.

Youngstown: Youngstown schools will honor men and women who have served in the military during Veterans Day programs today. East High School’s program begins at 10 a.m. in the school auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave. The East event will feature the school’s JROTC Golden Bear Battalion with cadets delivering the JROTC Cadet Creed, explaining the origin of “taps” and making a Veterans Day speech. The school choir also will perform. School staff members who are veterans will be recognized during the program. The program at Martin Luther King Elementary School, 2725 Mariner Ave., begins at 2 p.m. and includes songs by the school’s first- through fourth-graders. Fifth- through eighth-grade students will dance and twirl the flag.

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana: The school district will host its Veterans Day Ceremony with a Friday program called “We Honor You” at 9:30 a.m. Students from Joshua Dixon Elementary will come to the high school for the program. Also new this year is a special breakfast for veterans, which will take place at 8:30 a.m. Veterans are asked to call Erin Heasley at 330-482-3818, ext. 34406, with their name and number of people attending (spouses or adult family members are welcome to join). Reservations also can be made by emailing Erin.Heasley@columbianaschools.org. The program features music and speeches from elementary, middle- and high-school students.